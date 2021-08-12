Sign up
Photo 2467
Ripening wheat
Lovely to see the wheat ripe and golden even if the weather is drizzly. If you look close you might see a VERY naughty photobombing spaniel head
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
1
0
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
wheat
,
ripening
Monica
Fantastic pov
August 12th, 2021
