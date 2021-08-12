Previous
Ripening wheat by julienne1
Ripening wheat

Lovely to see the wheat ripe and golden even if the weather is drizzly. If you look close you might see a VERY naughty photobombing spaniel head
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now.
Monica
Fantastic pov
August 12th, 2021  
