Photo 2494
Solitary water lily
.... there may only be one but I'm very pleased with it! After all my little pond was only dug this spring
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
Tags
water
,
lily
,
pond
Christopher Cox
ace
That's rather splendid!
September 14th, 2021
