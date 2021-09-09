Previous
Next
Solitary water lily by julienne1
Photo 2494

Solitary water lily

.... there may only be one but I'm very pleased with it! After all my little pond was only dug this spring
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christopher Cox ace
That's rather splendid!
September 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise