Photo 2597
Carne beach
Beautiful unseasonable weather .... so lucky to have timed a holiday now!
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
carne
,
cornwall
