Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2716
Julia's Secret .. take #2
Had to share another shot of this lovely rose.. The smell is still with it ..
http://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2020-10-05
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3786
photos
208
followers
216
following
744% complete
View this month »
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
9th October 2020 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
julia's
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Perfect edits. Great detail and tones, terrific image!
October 9th, 2020
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
October 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close