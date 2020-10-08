Previous
Julia's Secret .. take #2 by julzmaioro
Photo 2716

Julia's Secret .. take #2

Had to share another shot of this lovely rose.. The smell is still with it .. http://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2020-10-05
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Perfect edits. Great detail and tones, terrific image!
October 9th, 2020  
Babs ace
Beautiful.
October 9th, 2020  
