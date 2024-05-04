Sign up
Previous
Photo 4010
Inside a water cave
Today FG and I caught a small cruise boat to go around the coast and explore the caves of Mercury Bay ( named by Capt James Cook. This cave had amazing acoustics but unfortunately there was no singers on board ....
4th May 2024
4th May 24
3
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5117
photos
182
followers
210
following
1098% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
4th May 2024 11:57am
Privacy
Public
Tags
cave
bay
mercury
coromandel
*lynn
ace
What a great experience and photo!
May 4th, 2024
Christina
ace
The water is a lovely colour of blue - shame about having no singers...
May 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Looks and sounds like a wonderful boat trip.
May 4th, 2024
