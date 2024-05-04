Previous
Inside a water cave by julzmaioro
Inside a water cave

Today FG and I caught a small cruise boat to go around the coast and explore the caves of Mercury Bay ( named by Capt James Cook. This cave had amazing acoustics but unfortunately there was no singers on board ....
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
*lynn ace
What a great experience and photo!
May 4th, 2024  
Christina ace
The water is a lovely colour of blue - shame about having no singers...
May 4th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Looks and sounds like a wonderful boat trip.
May 4th, 2024  
