Gallipoli Nurse by julzmaioro
Photo 4187

Gallipoli Nurse

Today we visited Te Papa (NZ National Museum) and amongst other displays the amazing but very poignant display put together by Weta Workshop and Peter Jackson. Of Lord of the Rings fame).. These Charactures were so realistic.
