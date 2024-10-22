Sign up
Previous
Photo 4181
Poppy Quartet
Last year I planted some mixed wild seeds down our drive, I gave the dead plants a good shale when I tidied them up at the end of the season and I am very pleased that so far the poppies have burst into life.
Especially the pretty pink one.
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5288
photos
173
followers
203
following
1145% complete
View this month »
Tags
red
,
pink
,
poppies
