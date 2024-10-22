Previous
Poppy Quartet by julzmaioro
Photo 4181

Poppy Quartet

Last year I planted some mixed wild seeds down our drive, I gave the dead plants a good shale when I tidied them up at the end of the season and I am very pleased that so far the poppies have burst into life.
Especially the pretty pink one.
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise