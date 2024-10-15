Previous
The Photographer... by julzmaioro
The Photographer...

This months Camera Club set topic was 'Selfie'.. I hate being on the front side of the camera, but I was determined to not let that worry me. I did do one close up taken with my little panasonic with out stretched arm but not having a screen on the front like a phone it was hit and miss.. I over emphasized the wrinkles and converted it to a pencil like sketch.. scary..
But this one I set up with my old camera on timer and ran to the spot where my other camera was set up and made out I had been there for ages.. Took a few tries as you have nothing to focus on.. But lucky FG came over.. I got him to stand in my spot.. I focused, I set timer and then we swapped places.. just at the time the sun gave some nice light.. phew..
A photo of me doing my favourite things, photography and my view.
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
kali ace
this is great, looks like a moment of quiet solitude so you did well!
kali ace
