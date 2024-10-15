The Photographer...

This months Camera Club set topic was 'Selfie'.. I hate being on the front side of the camera, but I was determined to not let that worry me. I did do one close up taken with my little panasonic with out stretched arm but not having a screen on the front like a phone it was hit and miss.. I over emphasized the wrinkles and converted it to a pencil like sketch.. scary..

But this one I set up with my old camera on timer and ran to the spot where my other camera was set up and made out I had been there for ages.. Took a few tries as you have nothing to focus on.. But lucky FG came over.. I got him to stand in my spot.. I focused, I set timer and then we swapped places.. just at the time the sun gave some nice light.. phew..

A photo of me doing my favourite things, photography and my view.

