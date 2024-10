Kereru..

This is The New Zealand native Wood pigeon.. Maori name Kereru.. They are big boys, and looking at a regular pigeon they would be at least 3x the size.. they feast on native berries or in this case cherries, but often make such a pig of themselves they fall out of the tree's drunk..

This one was spied at a garden we visited with our garden group, there were lots of them flying about crashing their way through the tree's.