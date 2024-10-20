Previous
Mutabalis by julzmaioro
Photo 4179

Mutabalis

With a couple of warm spring days the first of the roses are starting to bloom. I love the simple form of this one that is single petals and reminds me of butterflies.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1144% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
That's so pretty!
October 20th, 2024  
