Previous
Photo 4179
Mutabalis
With a couple of warm spring days the first of the roses are starting to bloom. I love the simple form of this one that is single petals and reminds me of butterflies.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5286
photos
173
followers
203
following
1144% complete
View this month »
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
20th October 2024 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mutabalis
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's so pretty!
October 20th, 2024
