Photo 3037
Alpaca
On my walk today I went in the direction of where the Donkey was last week.. and I thought this little guy was pretty cute.. Another great spring day today.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
walk
,
spring
,
alpaca
