Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3045
Natures cotton buds..
I passed by my vase of last week flowers and thought they were worth another shot.. this time with my macro lens.. I thought they looked like cotton buds.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4114
photos
205
followers
212
following
834% complete
View this month »
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
13th September 2021 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
protea
,
stamens
Dianne
Neat light and detail. Fav
September 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close