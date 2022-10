Lucospernum Pagent..

This weekend is a long weekend, and it is known as the start of summer, but traditionally it is often wet and cold, but today was very summery and encouraged us to get out in the garden. While at the nursery yesterday getting some trees for the farm driveway, I spotted this beautiful Lucospernum Pagent, in the family of Manuka tree that NZ is famous for in making honey.. This is a lot bigger flower than the normal and such a pretty colour. Looking forward to it flourishing in my garden.