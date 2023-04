Very Proud Grandparemnts

Very exciting day for our family today as we were able to attend the Graduation ceremony of our eldest Granddaughter. Completing Bachelor of Health Sport & Human performance with a major in sport development and Coaching and a minor in Community Health. whew what a mouth full.

She is now doing a Masters of sport exercise and Health.

At the moment she is coaching a school rowing team, and has plans to be a sport

and Health teacher ..

A very proud moment for FG and I