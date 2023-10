Steampunk Family

Today a small group from our Camera Club went to the local railway station as it was getting 'taken over' by a Steampunk group, this is a great day as it is only open to Steam punkers and Photographers. I know this family through my Daughter and over the last 5 or so years we have seen the kids grow up. Mum Nicky is very clever and makes all their costumes, though the red leather coat was very good op shop buying.