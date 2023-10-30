Sign up
Photo 3822
Tiny and Bucky..
This is Rachels horses who came for a play in our pond the other day. Tiny is the bigger horse and Bucky in the front. (named for her colour rather than her temperament.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
horses
,
pond
Brian
ace
Magnificent portrait
October 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous - who had more fun the horses or the riders.
October 30th, 2023
julia
ace
@joansmor
It was about equal I think.. And Nana with the camera was pretty happy as well..
October 30th, 2023
