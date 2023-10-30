Previous
Tiny and Bucky.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3822

Tiny and Bucky..

This is Rachels horses who came for a play in our pond the other day. Tiny is the bigger horse and Bucky in the front. (named for her colour rather than her temperament.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
@julzmaioro
Brian ace
Magnificent portrait
October 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous - who had more fun the horses or the riders.
October 30th, 2023  
julia ace
@joansmor It was about equal I think.. And Nana with the camera was pretty happy as well..
October 30th, 2023  
