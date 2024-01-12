Sign up
Photo 3897
Ngungaru Sunrise
I am staying with my Sister at the moment who lives in several hours North of me. She lives in a small village on a tidal estuary.I got up early to catch the sunrise.. It didn't disappoint..
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
5
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5004
photos
186
followers
212
following
1067% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
12th January 2024 6:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
estuary
Brigette
ace
So nice!
January 12th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
She lives on the East Coast - Northland, of course. But maybe Inangahua?
January 12th, 2024
julia
ace
@maggiemae
No Ngungaru near Tutukaka
January 12th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
January 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Impressive!
January 12th, 2024
