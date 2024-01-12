Previous
Ngungaru Sunrise by julzmaioro
Ngungaru Sunrise

I am staying with my Sister at the moment who lives in several hours North of me. She lives in a small village on a tidal estuary.I got up early to catch the sunrise.. It didn't disappoint..
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

julia

Brigette ace
So nice!
January 12th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
She lives on the East Coast - Northland, of course. But maybe Inangahua?
January 12th, 2024  
julia ace
@maggiemae No Ngungaru near Tutukaka
January 12th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
January 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Impressive!
January 12th, 2024  
