Previous
Photo 3956
Relics of the past..
One of the old trucks we came across on our recent holiday.. This one a Blue Duck station where the old vehicles rested where they stopped. The old house chimney behind the truck and a little mist looks like it is coming out of the chimney.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
2
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
22nd February 2024 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
station
,
relic
,
blueduck
Babs
ace
What a great find. Lovely composition
March 11th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. Great shot.
March 11th, 2024
