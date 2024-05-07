Sign up
Photo 4013
Hang on tight Jonathan
While out on our boat cruise around the caves of Mercury Bay I turned around a see Jonathan Livingston Seagull had hitched a ride.. he hang on for sometime and then he had lift off and he was gone.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5120
photos
182
followers
210
following
1099% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
4th May 2024 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seagull
,
livingston
,
hitchhiker
,
johathan
Christina
ace
He was probably hoping you were fishing....
May 7th, 2024
