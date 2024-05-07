Previous
Hang on tight Jonathan by julzmaioro
Hang on tight Jonathan

While out on our boat cruise around the caves of Mercury Bay I turned around a see Jonathan Livingston Seagull had hitched a ride.. he hang on for sometime and then he had lift off and he was gone.
He was probably hoping you were fishing....
