Lurking Shadows.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4030

Lurking Shadows..

Another edit of those 'lurking Shadows'..
Kenna and Tau and their 'mini me's'
24th May 2024 24th May 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1104% complete

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
This is fabulous-what a collection of wedding photos.
May 24th, 2024  
