Yellow Lady Bug..

I was mowing the lawn this afternoon when I noticed one of the Hydrangeas still had some nice colour. so when I got back inside I got my camera's and went to get a few shots. As an added bonus this cute little ladybug was on the right flower. Took a few shot with the main camera but I had my macro on my #2 camera so got some close up shots. She was very busy but then flew away.. hopefully her house was not on fire.. ( who remembers that verse)