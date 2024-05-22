Sign up
Photo 4028
Photo 4028
Golden Girl..
Our 'Golden Girl' Kenna.. Loved how the dress falls to replicate the corrugations on the shed..
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5135
photos
182
followers
211
following
1103% complete
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
19th May 2024 5:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
golden
,
girl
,
corrugated
Annie D
ace
stunning ...beautiful image Julia
May 22nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
Really nice - such a gorgeous young lady.
May 22nd, 2024
