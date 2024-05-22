Previous
Golden Girl.. by julzmaioro
Golden Girl..

Our 'Golden Girl' Kenna.. Loved how the dress falls to replicate the corrugations on the shed..
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Annie D ace
stunning ...beautiful image Julia
May 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
Really nice - such a gorgeous young lady.
May 22nd, 2024  
