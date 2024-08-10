Sign up
Photo 4108
Photo 4108
The Falls
@dide
and I had a bit of a drive about some local landmarks this afternoon. This Mother and Daughter were have a quiet moment.. It is a lovely spot to sit and think even on a cold winters day.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5215
photos
177
followers
207
following
1125% complete
View this month »
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
10th August 2024 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
falls
,
the
,
daughter
,
mum
,
waitangi
Delwyn Barnett
ace
lovely quiet scenery.
August 10th, 2024
