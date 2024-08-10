Previous
The Falls by julzmaioro
The Falls

@dide and I had a bit of a drive about some local landmarks this afternoon. This Mother and Daughter were have a quiet moment.. It is a lovely spot to sit and think even on a cold winters day.
Delwyn Barnett ace
lovely quiet scenery.
August 10th, 2024  
