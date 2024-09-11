Previous
Reaching the heights by julzmaioro
Reaching the heights

Another shot of my time in the city a week or two ago. love the wonky reflections, and the added colour of the crane adds extra interest..
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

julia

@julzmaioro
Kathy A ace
Fabulous wonky reflections
September 11th, 2024  
