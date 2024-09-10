Sign up
Previous
Photo 4139
Happy Faces..
These cute little Happy faces are right outside my kitchen window so they brighten my day. I have these viola's teamed with orange and purple pansies, but it is these little ones that put a smile on my face.. They are in an orange pot.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
3
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
8
3
2
365
NIKON D610
10th September 2024 1:48pm
Tags
faces
,
pot
,
happy
,
orange
,
viola's
Brian
ace
Photo art!
September 10th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
September 10th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Oh so pretty and vibrant. 💛
September 10th, 2024
