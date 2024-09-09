Sign up
Previous
Photo 4138
Golden ..
Early upload tonight as off to a camera club meeting and Club night..
I missed the best of the sunrise this morning, but I rather liked the mist hanging around the hills and the slight golden glow. A lovely spring day though a little chilly..
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5245
photos
176
followers
206
following
1133% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
9th September 2024 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
early
,
golden
,
glow
