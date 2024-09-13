Sign up
Previous
Photo 4142
City Art Work..
This lovely steel panel in the city walkway.. It was cut out like lace work and 'pleated'..
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
1
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5249
photos
176
followers
206
following
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
4142
3
1
365
NIKON Z f
26th August 2024 3:15pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
work
,
art
Dianne
ace
That's pretty cool!
September 13th, 2024
