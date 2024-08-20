Previous
In Reflection... by julzmaioro
Photo 4118

In Reflection...

While FG and I were out and about yesterday we were having a cuppa and I spied these reflection of a sculpture in the nearby windows. A bit tricky to get a shot as the wall was curved.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise