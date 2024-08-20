Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4118
In Reflection...
While FG and I were out and about yesterday we were having a cuppa and I spied these reflection of a sculpture in the nearby windows. A bit tricky to get a shot as the wall was curved.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5225
photos
176
followers
207
following
1128% complete
View this month »
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
19th August 2024 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
windows
,
sculpture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close