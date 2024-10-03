Sign up
Photo 4162
In The Press..
I was approached to do an interview with a local journalist to do a bit of a story for our local paper on our camera club. It hit the streets yesterday and pleased how it turned out. All good publicity for our club and upcoming Exhibitions.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
article
news
local
press
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice! are they your photos in there?
October 3rd, 2024
