In The Press.. by julzmaioro
In The Press..

I was approached to do an interview with a local journalist to do a bit of a story for our local paper on our camera club. It hit the streets yesterday and pleased how it turned out. All good publicity for our club and upcoming Exhibitions.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨
nice! are they your photos in there?
October 3rd, 2024  
