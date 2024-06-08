Previous
Gibbs Gardens 7 by k9photo
Gibbs Gardens 7

"...water lilies are often associated with birth and resurrection because of their striking ability to emerge from the water. Because of their often white petals, you’ll also find them symbolising purity and majesty. But the most interesting thing the water lily symbolises is enlightenment." (see https://www.floraly.com.au/ for more info) This is the last of my water lilies from Gibbs Gardens but not the last of my Gibbs Gardens shots.
We are headed tomorrow out to a camper rally so I may not have time to keep up with comments. And I do not know about connectivity where we will be camping.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful waterlilies, and their reflections!
June 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and reflections.
June 8th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
What a great foursome!!
June 8th, 2024  
