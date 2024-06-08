Gibbs Gardens 7

"...water lilies are often associated with birth and resurrection because of their striking ability to emerge from the water. Because of their often white petals, you’ll also find them symbolising purity and majesty. But the most interesting thing the water lily symbolises is enlightenment." (see https://www.floraly.com.au/ for more info) This is the last of my water lilies from Gibbs Gardens but not the last of my Gibbs Gardens shots.
We are headed tomorrow out to a camper rally so I may not have time to keep up with comments. And I do not know about connectivity where we will be camping.