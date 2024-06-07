Sign up
Previous
Photo 1481
Gibbs Gardens 6
"There is a kind of beauty in imperfection." (Conrad Hall) I liked how the light illuminated this water lily with an eastern pondhawk dragonfly.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
pink
,
dragonfly
,
water lily
,
gibbs gardens
Mags
ace
The color and light are just gorgeous!
June 7th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful capture
June 7th, 2024
