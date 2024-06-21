Sign up
Photo 1495
Double Delight Rose
“A single rose can be my garden; a single friend, my world.” (Leo Buscaglia) Our double delight rose bush continues to struggle yet it still produces pretty flowers.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
white
red
rose
Diana
Such a gorgeous bloom beautifully captured.
June 21st, 2024
