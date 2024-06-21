Previous
Double Delight Rose by k9photo
Photo 1495

Double Delight Rose

“A single rose can be my garden; a single friend, my world.” (Leo Buscaglia) Our double delight rose bush continues to struggle yet it still produces pretty flowers.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous bloom beautifully captured.
June 21st, 2024  
