Photo 657
glad
Why is it the only gladioli to survive were the white ones.. not the beautiful red or purple striped ones...
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2692
photos
364
followers
417
following
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
4th January 2020 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Domenico Dodaro
ace
They are beautiful though!
January 5th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful - are you anywhere near the fires. The pictures from NZ today are beautiful and scary.
January 5th, 2020
