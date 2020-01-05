Previous
glad by kali66
Photo 657

glad

Why is it the only gladioli to survive were the white ones.. not the beautiful red or purple striped ones...
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

kali

Domenico Dodaro ace
They are beautiful though!
January 5th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful - are you anywhere near the fires. The pictures from NZ today are beautiful and scary.
January 5th, 2020  
