on the move by kali66
on the move

had to lighten this image considerably because the light is behind her, so it ended up high -key!
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

kali

@kali66
Melvina McCaw
I want to say OUCH but love the composition.
February 22nd, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Just look at all the beautiful rocks this little cutie has to play with! I love round, smooth rocks.
February 22nd, 2020  
☠northy ace
Awwww... adorable!
February 22nd, 2020  
