Photo 698
on the move
had to lighten this image considerably because the light is behind her, so it ended up high -key!
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
3
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2737
photos
361
followers
433
following
191% complete
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
692
693
694
277
695
696
697
698
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
19th February 2020 3:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2020
Melvina McCaw
I want to say OUCH but love the composition.
February 22nd, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Just look at all the beautiful rocks this little cutie has to play with! I love round, smooth rocks.
February 22nd, 2020
☠northy
ace
Awwww... adorable!
February 22nd, 2020
