by kali66
Photo 699

23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

kali

ace
@kali66
Rainey Day
I like the line of floral, from the painting to your subject, to the purse. Maybe the purse has circles, but they remind me of flowers:)
February 25th, 2020  
kali ace
@raineydaymi thats my floral jammies, :)
February 25th, 2020  
Inga Johansson ace
This is both dramatic and peaceful at the same time. Very good b&w. Fav.
February 25th, 2020  
