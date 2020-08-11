Previous
Next
abstract 11 by kali66
Photo 825

abstract 11

Edited for the artist challenge with this photo in mind, i like her use of split-toning. https://www.oliviaparker.com/signs-of-life?pgid=jy8vv2z3-c451d5e8-3498-448c-8b38-4e6e4b80eed9
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nice processing, I also like the "movement" here
August 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise