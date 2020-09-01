Previous
Harry by kali66
Photo 846

Harry

Starting off the 50mm (or equivalent) sooc challenge for the month of September . Here is the lowdown https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
I have two old 35mm manual lenses so will be swapping between them. i use them with an adapter on my canon eos 450d which has a 1.6 crop factor
This one is taken with the Exactar 35mm f2.8 lens
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

kali

@kali66
moni kozi
harry is hairy and has a funny face
September 2nd, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Insta-fave!
September 2nd, 2020  
kali ace
@monikozi and he has something in his beard :)
September 2nd, 2020  
JackieR ace
Your hairy Harry is lovlier than my recent Harry!!
September 2nd, 2020  
kali ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond he is very pretty for an alpaca
September 2nd, 2020  
