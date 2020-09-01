Sign up
Photo 846
Harry
Starting off the 50mm (or equivalent) sooc challenge for the month of September . Here is the lowdown
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
I have two old 35mm manual lenses so will be swapping between them. i use them with an adapter on my canon eos 450d which has a 1.6 crop factor
This one is taken with the Exactar 35mm f2.8 lens
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
5
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2978
photos
340
followers
402
following
231% complete
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
5
Fav's
1
1
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
2nd September 2020 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
moni kozi
harry is hairy and has a funny face
September 2nd, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Insta-fave!
September 2nd, 2020
kali
ace
@monikozi
and he has something in his beard :)
September 2nd, 2020
JackieR
ace
Your hairy Harry is lovlier than my recent Harry!!
September 2nd, 2020
kali
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
he is very pretty for an alpaca
September 2nd, 2020
