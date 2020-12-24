Previous
vicariously xmas by kali66
Photo 950

vicariously xmas

my (spare) get-pushed challenge from Jackie was some low-key bokeh

taken from the street.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

kali

ace
@kali66
260% complete

Photo Details

kali ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
December 25th, 2020  
