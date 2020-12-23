Previous
Next
meander by kali66
Photo 949

meander

for the technique challenge- photoelasticity
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44464/technique-challenge-111-photoelasticity
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise