How many linesmen does it take to fix a lightbulb? by kali66
How many linesmen does it take to fix a lightbulb?

For the artist challenge ---Victoria Ivanova
( credit for the linesman silhouettes goes to
Ery Prihananto https://www.vecteezy.com/vector-art/164078-lineman-silhouette-vector )
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Julie Duncan ace
Super cool!
December 21st, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Huge fav
December 21st, 2020  
