Previous
Next
Photo 948
How many linesmen does it take to fix a lightbulb?
For the artist challenge ---Victoria Ivanova
( credit for the linesman silhouettes goes to
Ery Prihananto
https://www.vecteezy.com/vector-art/164078-lineman-silhouette-vector
)
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
22nd December 2020 2:46am
Julie Duncan
ace
Super cool!
December 21st, 2020
Alexandra DG
Huge fav
December 21st, 2020
