Previous
album cover by kali66
Photo 729

album cover

artist Tagiadini ( a tribe of skipper butterflies)
Title = The Sea, The sun
By health I mean the power to live a full, adult, living, breathing life in close contact with... the earth and the wonders thereof - the sea - the sun.

Katherine Mansfield (1888 - 1923)
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Albums are back in. Great cover for a myriad of genres.
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise