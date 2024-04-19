Sign up
Previous
Photo 729
album cover
artist Tagiadini ( a tribe of skipper butterflies)
Title = The Sea, The sun
By health I mean the power to live a full, adult, living, breathing life in close contact with... the earth and the wonders thereof - the sea - the sun.
Katherine Mansfield (1888 - 1923)
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
1
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4235
photos
315
followers
446
following
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
729
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
18th April 2024 6:52pm
albumcoverchallenge151
John Falconer
ace
Albums are back in. Great cover for a myriad of genres.
April 19th, 2024
