Photo 977
fruits
Laura said to shoot something starting with F this week, so here is some fruit, taken using my pinhole body cap i made, for the new pinhole challenge, and its also blurry so suits the oof technique challenge as well
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Tags
get-pushed-443
,
technique-112-outoffocus
,
pinhole-1
kali
ace
@la_photographic
first F-word
January 28th, 2021
Yao RL
You are so good in arranging still life.
January 28th, 2021
moni kozi
Well done! Looks as if painted, not photographed.
January 28th, 2021
kali
ace
@yaorenliu
hahaha i could not see anything through the pinhole, total fluke that i liked , a little different having the subjects around the edge and space in the middle
January 28th, 2021
Kevin Smith
Yep, impressionism photography :)
January 28th, 2021
