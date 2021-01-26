Previous
fruits by kali66
fruits

Laura said to shoot something starting with F this week, so here is some fruit, taken using my pinhole body cap i made, for the new pinhole challenge, and its also blurry so suits the oof technique challenge as well
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

kali

@kali66
thanks for looking :)
kali ace
@la_photographic first F-word
January 28th, 2021  
Yao RL
You are so good in arranging still life.
January 28th, 2021  
moni kozi
Well done! Looks as if painted, not photographed.
January 28th, 2021  
kali ace
@yaorenliu hahaha i could not see anything through the pinhole, total fluke that i liked , a little different having the subjects around the edge and space in the middle
January 28th, 2021  
Kevin Smith
Yep, impressionism photography :)
January 28th, 2021  
