Photo 987
undergrowth
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
7
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3138
photos
354
followers
426
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
7th February 2021 11:56am
Tags
for2021
moni kozi
What a great detail shot!!!
February 7th, 2021
Brigette
ace
So beautiful in black and white
February 7th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Love how you've processed to black and white. Looks like seawed
February 7th, 2021
kali
ace
@brigette
i actually loved the colour too, look out for it on insta eventually
February 7th, 2021
kali
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
plant forms are an endless fascination
February 7th, 2021
kali
ace
@monikozi
thanks Moni
February 7th, 2021
Dianne
Love it.
February 7th, 2021
