undergrowth by kali66
Photo 987

undergrowth

7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

kali

ace
@kali66
moni kozi
What a great detail shot!!!
February 7th, 2021  
Brigette ace
So beautiful in black and white
February 7th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Love how you've processed to black and white. Looks like seawed
February 7th, 2021  
kali ace
@brigette i actually loved the colour too, look out for it on insta eventually
February 7th, 2021  
kali ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond plant forms are an endless fascination
February 7th, 2021  
kali ace
@monikozi thanks Moni
February 7th, 2021  
Dianne
Love it.
February 7th, 2021  
