Photo 1117
freezing
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
3
2
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3281
photos
360
followers
448
following
306% complete
View this month »
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
30th June 2021 12:19pm
moni kozi
This is a stunning shot. Are those ice crystals? Some look like pyramids. I love the colour too.
July 1st, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
very cool, no pun intended
July 1st, 2021
sheri
Cool details.
July 1st, 2021
