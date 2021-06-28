Previous
ben42 bw by kali66
Photo 1115

ben42 bw

taking a look at Ben Nicholson's work for my get-pushed challenge from Jackie
http://www.artnet.com/artists/ben-nicholson/2?type=works-on-paper
double exposure converted to black and white
28th June 2021

Nicole Campbell ace
Instant fav, I love this
June 28th, 2021  
kali ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond so much fun
June 28th, 2021  
