what's the story? by kali66
Photo 1122

what's the story?

4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :)
308% complete

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
"I'll give this one Knighthood while you two decide where the other saber should go..."
July 13th, 2021  
