Photo 1161
I've looked at clouds from both sides now
Kathy asked me to interpret Joni Mitchell's song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXr2EFomFkU
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3331
photos
352
followers
436
following
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1155
1156
1157
151
1158
1159
1160
1161
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
19th August 2021 4:42pm
Tags
songtitle-77
,
composite38
,
get-pushed-471
,
etsooi-134
kali
ace
@randystreat
i certainly looked at clouds today
August 19th, 2021
