Photo 1180
meet and greet
my neighbour's little dog saying hello when we crossed paths on an evening stroll under the streetlight
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
0
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Photo Details
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
2nd September 2021 8:07pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
nf-sooc-2021
