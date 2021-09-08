Previous
Next
In the neighbourhood by kali66
Photo 1182

In the neighbourhood

going around photographing houses in the dark, not creepy at all!
classic NZ song by Sisters Underground 1995 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhK8o2lRy5o

for my get pushed challenge from Laura

8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@la_photographic here you go, a peek at my neighbourhood , and a kind of typology as well
September 8th, 2021  
kali ace
hey @brigette this is going out to you! hope lockdown is going ok
reminisce https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJqKgHeuyXw
September 8th, 2021  
Sue ace
Well done. Hope you night out and about was warmer than some nights we have had here
September 8th, 2021  
kali ace
@suez1e cold wind today!
September 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise