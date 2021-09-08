Sign up
Photo 1182
In the neighbourhood
going around photographing houses in the dark, not creepy at all!
classic NZ song by Sisters Underground 1995
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhK8o2lRy5o
for my get pushed challenge from Laura
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
4
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3352
photos
346
followers
426
following
323% complete
View this month »
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Tags
songtitle-77
,
get-pushed-476
kali
ace
@la_photographic
here you go, a peek at my neighbourhood , and a kind of typology as well
September 8th, 2021
kali
ace
hey
@brigette
this is going out to you! hope lockdown is going ok
reminisce
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJqKgHeuyXw
September 8th, 2021
Sue
ace
Well done. Hope you night out and about was warmer than some nights we have had here
September 8th, 2021
kali
ace
@suez1e
cold wind today!
September 8th, 2021
reminisce https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJqKgHeuyXw