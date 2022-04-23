Previous
Sue meets Rock by kali66
98 / 365

Sue meets Rock

Had a 365 meetup today with @suez1e
We had a lovely walk together taking photos , her husband Phil took this shot of us checking out the Rock .
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

kali

ace
@kali66
26% complete

moni kozi ace
That looks so much fun!
April 23rd, 2022  
